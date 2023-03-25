LEWISBURG — A local businessman has found a calling on his life, 8,000 miles away in Rwanda, Africa.
Originally from New Jersey, Jerry Amabile first came to Union County in the late 1970s as his father once owned the Buffalo Valley Winery. Amabile said his family used to live in New Jersey as his father would make the trip to Union County as he oversaw the winery. Upon moving to the area, his father bought a large winery in New Jersey which, Amabile is now president of.
What kept him close to Union County was the fact that he met his wife, who was from Mifflinburg, and they stayed to raise a family.
In 2015, Amabile's nephew went to Rwanda to build a church at City of Joy Rwanda. Amabile said his nephew — a member of the Bloomsburg Christian Church — went to build the Joy Christian Church, which was funded and sponsored by the Bloomsburg Christian Church.
Joy Christian Church is located in the Southern Province of Rwanda. The church facility was constructed next to Joy Christian School — a Pre-K through ninth grade Christian-based school that educates about 320 students at this time. The school is an outgrowth of the City of Joy Rwanda mission — an endeavor to take the Gospel of Jesus to that part of Rwanda that began about seven years ago.
Amabile said he's been involved with City of Joy for about 18 months, after his first trip there. Amabile said.
"Boy the Rwandan people know how to forgive," Amabile said, as he talked about a civil war the broke out there in the 1990s, and the Rwandan genocide that followed. An estimated 500,000 to 1 million Rwandans died.
"While there I met a pastor of a church who lost 42 members of his congregation during the genocide. They certainly have a different approach to life," said Amabile.
Amabile' most recent trip was in February, where he and his neighbor Scott Haines went to teach men how to lay down tile, placing tile in a bathroom at the City of Joy facility.
"We organized a trade workshop where a dozen men came to watch and learn how to lay tile in a bathroom," Amabile said. "It was so cool to see them come eager to learn. They were so excited to be able to use what they had learned to better their lives then by going out and finding jobs laying tile."
While at City of Joy, Amabile had multiple opportunities to visit the school.
"City of Joy started as a sewing school for women and then went on to include a school for grades pre-kindergarten through ninth grade," said Amabile.
"The school currently teaches Pre-k through ninth grades before the students have to go to public school to finish their education," he continued. "The school used to only go to sixth grade before the students had to go to public school. They found that after the students left City of Joy that their education plummeted, so that's when the school added seventh through ninth grades"
The school now needs 10th through 12th grades so that the students don't have to go to public school to finish their education, Amabile said.
"So we're trying to raise $100,000 to build a boarding school for those grades," he continued. "Students coming out of the school are in the top 5% in the nation in their education. Over there the government selects the children who go to school and who doesn't. The government is looking at City of Joy and the excellent education the students are getting."
City of Joy also hosts a basket weaving school.
"A small basket can take three to four days for them to make," Amabile said. "The baskets are made at the basket weaving school and then the workers are paid their asking price for their work. The baskets are then brought to the US and sold and all proceeds then go back to City of Joy."
Amabile said City of Joy also has child sponsorships. With $40 per month, students receive their education and two meals a day. Sometimes, that's the only food that child will have available for them to eat.
City of Joy not only includes a school, basket weaving training, and sewing school, they also train Rwandans in beekeeping, nutrition, basic health care, professional development, leadership and entrepreneurship training. It also provides small business loans.
Amabile said he's known there as Jambo Jerry and plans on heading back in the near future. He also said his wife plans to go later this year.
"I did not see me ever being involved in anything like this," Amabile said. "Now I feel like it's my purpose in life. I feel called to be involved in this. "After I retire I'm gonna continue to do this even more. I just want to tell people about this."
This fall, Amabile would like to take a group of local pastors to City of Joy.
"Your life will change, I want people to go there, and I can't wait for my wife and daughter to go," he said.
Amabile said he's available to talk to any service organization, youth group or church congregation.
"Right now, for me I would just love to be invited and share with people what is going on at City of Joy," he said
To reach Jerry Amabile, call 570-412-6235 or email jerryamabile@icloud.com.
