Yaw honors Mifflinburg bank

MIFFLINBURG — State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) recently recognized Mifflinburg Bank and Trust on its 150th anniversary.
Yaw noted the sesquicentennial celebration serves as a continuous reminder of the resiliency the bank has demonstrated, while serving local residents from eight locations and ATMs located across Union, Snyder, Northumberland and Centre counties.
“For 150 years, Mifflinburg Bank and Trust has been a steadfast supporter of our local communities, through good times and bad,” Yaw said. “Through it all, the bank has built long-term relationships and maintained those relationships with its neighbors, area businesses, school districts and nonprofits. That is truly commendable.”
Originally located on the corner of Third and Chestnut streets, the bank held its first meeting on May 4, 1872, and opened for business later that month. The bank moved to several different locations before constructing a new building on Chestnut Street in 1925, and changing its name from Mifflinburg Bank to Mifflinburg Bank and Trust Company. Five years later, Mifflinburg Farmers Bank and Mifflinburg Bank and Trust Company merged, and in February 1941, Laurelton State Bank also merged into the company.
In May 1961, the bank constructed an addition, added a parking lot, opened its first drive-up ATM, established a Bookkeeping Department and employee lounge and kitchen and installed an air conditioning system. Branches in Lewisburg and Millheim were opened in the 1990s, and additional locations in Shamokin Dam, New Berlin, Selinsgrove, Milton and Lewisburg were established in the following years.
Mifflinburg Bank and Trust is recognized as the second-oldest business institution in Mifflinburg Borough that is still in operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.