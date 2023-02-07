Yaw honors Mifflinburg bank

Mifflinburg Bank and Trust President and CEO Jeffrey Kapsar accepts a Senate citation from Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).

 PROVIDED BY NICK TROUTMAN

MIFFLINBURG — State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) recently recognized Mifflinburg Bank and Trust on its 150th anniversary.

Yaw noted the sesquicentennial celebration serves as a continuous reminder of the resiliency the bank has demonstrated, while serving local residents from eight locations and ATMs located across Union, Snyder, Northumberland and Centre counties.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.