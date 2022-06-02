Transitions announces Pete Macky Advocacy Award winner

LEWISBURG — Transitions of PA has announced the winner of the Pete Macky Advocacy Award, Carol Good, one of the grassroots founders of Transitions of PA.
In 1975, Good and a small group of women from the area began meeting to discuss the lack of support and attention to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Good, and some of the other founders, were staff at Susquehanna Legal Services (now North Penn Legal Services) and saw first-hand the increasing number of women seeking legal services due to abuse. Through their vision and dedication, Susquehanna Valley Women in Transition (now Transitions of PA) was born.
Good’s work was instrumental in sustaining and reviving the organization in the early 1980’s. Her ongoing commitment has been an inspiration to many. She has been clear-headed and relentless in serving the needs of victims, giving of her time, expertise, and compassion. She knows that positive change takes time, courage, and a supportive community.
Good’s commitment to the needs of survivors has continued throughout her 49-year career at North Penn Legal Services, and she had the opportunity to work closely with Pete Macky.
She is also member of the SUN Soroptimists, working to empower women and girls locally.
In 2016, Transitions presented its first Advocacy Award to Pete Macky. As an attorney with North Penn Legal Services, Macky was the epitome of a victim advocate, forging the definition of Protection from Abuse laws from their inception in Pennsylvania. Macky passed away the same year, and Transitions is committed to continuing his legacy of advocacy by naming the award after him.
Transitions is a comprehensive victim services center that provides advocacy, empowerment, and education to victims, survivors, families, and communities to end domestic violence, sexual assault, and other serious crimes in Union, Snyder, and Northumberland Counties.
For more information about how Transitions is educating our community, visit www.transitionsofpa.org or call 570-523-1134.
