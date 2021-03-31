ROARING CREEK TOWNSHIP — A bridge replacement project will begin Monday, April 5, along Old Reading Road, between Mill Grove Road and Pine Swamp Road over Mill Creek, Roaring Creek Township, Columbia County.
The work will include removal of the old bridge and replacement with a precast concrete Box Culvert, new approach paving, line painting, and guiderail upgrades.
A detour using Creek Road, Mill Road and Mill Grove Road will be in place.
Work is expected to be completed by late June, weather permitting.
