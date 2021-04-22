KELLY TOWNSHIP — All-state band, orchestra and chorus qualifiers from Lewisburg Area High School made the most of an unusual year.
Daniel Schwanger, band director, said each of the students who qualified for Pennsylvania Music Education Association (PMEA) all-state ensembles, reached the highest level of student acheivment in the state festival system.
“On a typical year, they would participate in a district level band, orchestra or chorus then a regional festival for band, orchestra or chorus,” Schwanger said. “From there, very few students from that regional level are selected to go to all-states.”
Each state ensemble is only comprised of about 150 students.
“It’s incredibly selective to make it there,” Schwanger said. “And it is all on merit. The students have to audition through the various levels to get there.”
Normally, auditions were done in person and part of a festival. Schwanger said video auditions and judging was used to avoid travel and close contact.
Though a remotely conducted orchestra, band or chorus was almost impossible to do in real time, Schwanger said the PMEA hosted an online event with guest speakers and sessions specific to each ensemble.
There will also be a piece done by the entire group, but it won’t be unveiled for awhile.
“Each ensemble is preparing one piece that is going to be edited together professionally as a virtual ensemble,” Schwanger added. “Eventually, there will be some way for these students to be performing together, but not actually in the same room.”
The technique has been fairly common since the start of the pandemic. But it was unclear, Schwanger said, if the recorded virtual ensemble would be available to the public.
“I’m grateful to PMEA for making this possible,” he noted. “But in the end, since most of our students are juniors and sophomores, that they go through it again next year and we can do it live and in person.”
Among the student-musicians, Greta Hoffman-Aho (oboe) said the virtual experience permitted some freedom as performers could use as many takes as they wanted to get their performance just right. Andrew Nicholls (tenor saxophone) recalled online guest speakers who were experts in technique and shared it with the students.
Kyra Binney (violin) said she’d wished there had been in-person experience. But by doing things on the computer, she learned to adapt to conditions as required. Alisa Lo (clarinet) missed going to a festival and being able to play as an ensemble, but hoped to make it again as a senior.
Jonah Carney, who doubled in all-state band and chorus, said the PMEA did a great job under the circumstances.
“Considering last year we had nothing, this was just an amazing experience,” added Jevin Lauver, all-state chorus. “This was just an amazing experience. We got to connect with all these people from across the state.
Ryan Shabahang, all-state chorus, said just like during a regular year, there was instruction from talented and experienced directors.
“Our director told us so much about how to perform a piece effectively, that would transfer over to musical knowledge for our lives,” he said. “Though we couldn’t hear each other sing, we were still able to rehearse in some format. I still feel that we could learn the piece on our own and with a director that we could record it well.”
Friendships also developed among choral members, noted Liam Cummings, via chats. As all-state qualifiers they can try out for a national ensemble in the fall.
