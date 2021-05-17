LEWISBURG — New books for an approved reading list for 2021-22 were give an OK by Lewisburg Area School District directors at their most recent meeting.
Titles included "What was Pearl Harbor" by Patricia B. Demuth, intended for Grade 3 students at Kelly Elementary School. The book explains the attack on the US territory by Japanese forces on Dec. 7, 1941, a pivotal moment in American history.
"I'm Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness" was approved for the Honors English 9 reading list. The book by Austin Channing Brown describes the author's journey to self-worth through the pitfalls of racial injustice.
Spanish language titles for Spanish 4 and Spanish 5 were approved, including "La Guerra Sucia" (The Dirty War), by Nathaniel Kirby. The 124-page novel tells of an American mom and journalist investigating a young person's disappearance in Argentina. She finds that the person and thousands of suspected dissidents have suffered at the hands of that country's regime.
It was noted that the Parent Student Association bought a set of eight short books to support the social and emotional learning curriculum. "A Little SPOT of Emotion" teaches students to recognize emotions and that none of them are inherently bad.
Directors also approved an improved version of a disc golf course for the Lewisburg Area High School campus. The installation of the items for the popular game, expected to cost between $5,000 and $6,000, would be done in-house. The course would stretch from near Newman Road to athletic practice fields.
Directors agreed to spend $2,917.50 to repair a lock system on double doors at the middle school courtyard. The contract with NRG Controls will replace key switches and power supply, refresh the warranty and train people in its use.
Options were discussed for the replacement of the HVAC system at the middle school. Options and price ranges included direct replacement offering heat only ($20,000 to $30,000), direct replacement with air conditioning capability ($40,000 to $50,000) or a high efficiency heat pump upgrade ($40,000 to $50,000). Whether they could be eligible for federal ESSER III (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds will be looked into.
The board's consent agenda included acknowledgement of a gift in-kind of $77 from the Handlan family through the Green Dragon Foundation. It was used for library books for Kelly Elementary and Linntown Intermediate schools.
School meal prices were also raised by 10 cents per meal except for reduced price or free breakfasts and lunches.
Kelly and Linntown breakfasts will cost $1.60 in the new school year while middle school and high school breakfast will be $1.75.
Lunch at Kelly and Linntown was raised to $2.80 for 2021-22, while lunch at the high school was raised to $3.10. All were raised to the maximum allowable price.
