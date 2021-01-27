KEENSBURG, Colo. — Dillan the bear, who was relocated to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keensburg, Colo., after being rescued from the Union County Sportsmen's Club, is featured in parts of a new book about the sanctuary, located one hour north of Denver.
The sanctuary features more than 200 bears, 70 African lions and 70 tigers. These animals and the stories of their rescue are the focal point of the newly released book, "Forever Wild, Forever Home: The Story of The Wild Animal Sanctuary of Colorado."
The book features more than 100 color photos and was written by Denver authors Melanie and Mark Shellenbarger.
The book is available the sanctuary website, and through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.