LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently added accreditation for adult transesophageal testing (TEE) to its existing Echocardiography accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC).
The accreditation demonstrates the hospital’s commitment to providing quality patient care in echocardiography through the Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical and is in place until 2023.
TEE uses high-frequency sound waves (ultrasound) to make detailed pictures of the heart and the arteries that lead to and from it. Unlike a standard echocardiogram, the echo transducer that produces the sound waves for TEE is attached to a thin tube that passes through the mouth, down the throat, and into the esophagus. Because the esophagus is so close to the upper chambers of the heart, very clear images of those heart structures and valves can be obtained.
TEE is just one part of Evangelical’s Echocardiography program used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease or signs of serious conditions. With the addition of TEE accreditation, the IAC accreditation for the hospital’s existing echocardiography program covers TEE, adult stress testing and adult transthoracic testing.
There are many factors that contribute to an accurate diagnosis based on echocardiography. The training and experience of the sonographer performing the procedure, the type of equipment used, and the quality assessment metrics each facility is required to measure, all contribute to a positive patient outcome. IAC accreditation is a “seal of approval” that patients can rely on as an indicator of consistent quality care and a dedication to continuous improvement.
“Accreditation for TEE by the IAC means Evangelical Community Hospital has undergone an intensive review process and is found to be in compliance with the published standards for that testing process,” said Christopher Brancato, MD, FACC, Medical Director of the Echocardiography Laboratory at the Hospital. “Our teams continue to deliver high-quality echocardiography services in a compassionate and comfortable environment that allows us to provide accurate final diagnostic reports for proper treatment and care. We’re proud of the program provided through the Heart and Vascular Center.”
