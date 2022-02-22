LEWISBURG — Rep. David Rowe (R-85) predicted a challenge to a reapportionment proposal which would split Union County among three State House districts if approved.
Under the most recent map drafted by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission (LSC), the 85th District would only include East Buffalo and Union townships in Union County. Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R-76), based in Clinton County, would represent Lewisburg Borough, Buffalo Township and everything to the west.
Rep. Jeff Wheeland (R-83) would represent White Deer and Gregg townships, municipalities now represented by Joe Hamm (R-84).
“I think the map did a disservice particularly to urban areas where they chopped cities up an they marginalized minority populations,” Rowe said. “They disenfranchised these cities, they drew incumbents against each other.
Rowe noted the LSC was led by Chancellor Mark A. Nordenberg, an appointee of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Should a challenge progress to the state Supreme Court, Rowe said it was unlikely the court would overrule its appointee.
Rowe noted the Supreme Court has put petition periods on hold for all primary races until a map is in place.
While Primary Election Day may not be delayed, petition periods may be delayed. Rowe supported holding primary elections under the map in place, but using a reapportioned map for the November election as was done after the previous round of redistricting.
