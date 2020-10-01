DANVILLE — Geisinger’s Steele Institute for Health Innovation and Musculoskeletal Institute are partnering with AppliedVR, the leading pioneer of therapeutic virtual reality for pain management, to study virtual reality as an opioid-sparing tool for acute and chronic pain.
AppliedVR has received more than $2.9 million in funding from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to conduct clinical trials of two virtual reality therapeutic platforms. The trials will be conducted in cooperation with both Geisinger and Cleveland Clinic.
AppliedVR’s innovative virtual reality headsets transport patients to environments that teach essential skills for coping with pain, including breathing techniques, mindfulness and positive thinking. This platform has been used to care for those with chronic and acute pain as well as anxiety before, during and after surgery, childbirth, oncology infusions, emergency room procedures and rehabilitation sessions.
“We believe that if virtual reality can modulate pain in a meaningful way, patients at Geisinger will be able to reduce their reliance on opioids,” said Michael Suk, M.D., chair of Geisinger’s Musculoskeletal Institute and Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. “This has the potential to reduce the number of opioids used in the hospital as well as during at-home recovery.”
Geisinger is using virtual reality platforms to help patients manage pain after knee replacement surgery and to support patients with chronic lower back pain.
“This project is a model example of industry and our clinical enterprise collaborating to positively impact patient outcomes,” said Suk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.