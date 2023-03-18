LEWISBURG — Building on the institution’s strategic priorities of increasing access and diversity, at the February Board of Trustees meeting in New York City, President John Bravman announced the establishment of Bucknell University’s Center for Access and Success. The new center will serve students enrolled in Bucknell’s five national and signature pathway scholarship programs, providing a cohesive system of high-touch mentoring and support throughout their four years on campus.

The center will focus on students from the following programs:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.