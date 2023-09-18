DANVILLE — Building on the success of delivering in-home care for patients with chronic conditions through Geek Squad, Best Buy Health and Geisinger announced an expanded level of cooperation to bring a better level of care to more patients within the Geisinger network.
Geisinger launched its ConnectedCare365 chronic care management platform in 2021 and has since enrolled more than 1,100 patients in remote patient monitoring programs for chronic conditions like congestive heart failure (CHF), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), hypertension and diabetes.
Patients enrolled in these programs receive devices — including blood pressure cuffs, body weight scales, thermometers and glucose meters — to monitor their health at home and transmit data back to their Geisinger care team through Best Buy Health’s care at home platform, Current Health.
Beginning in July 2022, Best Buy Health and Geisinger began deploying specially trained Geek Squad Agents to deliver, install and activate these remote care management devices in a program that now involves 300 Geisinger patients. While in the home, agents educate patients on the technology in their care plan, answer questions about the devices, explain how to use them properly and ensure they are transmitting data back to the patient’s care team. Agents also remain on standby to help with troubleshooting as needed and to collect and process all devices once the patient is discharged from the program by their care team.
When needed, Geek Squad Agents were also able to replace devices in the home within 24 hours of being reported.
