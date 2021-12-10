This weekend marks the final major automobile racing event of the year as Formula 1 wraps up its season at the grand Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.
Although the track layout hasn’t been conducive to the best racing, the Yas Marina Circuit is one of the most magnificent in all of motorsports. Unfortunately it is a venue I will likely never make it to as you have to be super rich to even be able to afford to step onto the grounds. I also have no desire to travel to the Middle East.
With Max Verstappen and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton tied in points, I have a feeling Sunday’s race is going to be a special one. Although I favor Hamilton over Verstappen, my instincts tell me Verstappen will claim his first world driver’s championship this weekend.
In fact, I’m doing some long-term prognosticating and believe Verstappen will win back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022. In 2023, the man who will become Hamilton’s teammate next season — George Russell — will be the driver to beat.
Although I have many criticisms of F1, NASCAR should take note that the globe-trotting series does not need a contrived elimination format to have two drivers even with one another headed into the finale.
While this is the last major racing weekend of the year — and The Standard-Journal’s last motorsports page for a few weeks — there will still be plenty of action to follow in the coming weeks.
The Dakar Rally — a dangerous off-road racing event — will be contested Jan. 2-14 through the Saudi Arabian desert.
Over the years which this rally was contested in South America, it was on my bucket list of motorsports events which I wanted to attend. However, since the event shifted to the Middle East last year, it quickly dropped off of my bucket list.
I am still fascinated by the event as I believe it to be the most grueling in all of motorsports.
The competitors will race more than 2,000 miles, broken into daily stages. Overall winners will be crowned based on who completes the event in the shortest period of time.
Categories include cars, motorcycles, trucks, quads and UTVs. American Ricky Brabec was the motorcycle winner in 2020 and finished second to Argentina’s Kevin Benavides in 2021.
Also in 2020, American Casey Currie claimed the victory in the UTV category. Another U.S. competitor, Austin Jones, finished second in that division in 2021.
The driver known as “Mr. Dakar,” Stephane Peterhansel, was the overall winner last season, in the car category. He’s won the Dakar Rally 14 times, including six times in the motorcycle category and eight times in the car category.
Since the event was first contested in Africa in 1979, 31 competitors have been killed in the Dakar Rally. In addition, 28 spectators and 14 journalists have died over the years while at the event.
Locally, the Allentown Indoor Race featuring three-quarter midget cars will be staged Jan. 7-8 at the PPL Center in Allentown.
Although I likely won’t make this year’s indoor race, I visited Allentown in 2016 and noted it was one of the best motorsports events I had ever attended.
Rylan Flores, a Team Penske NASCAR pit crew member, won the race I attended in Allentown and is expected to be among the competitors entered this year.
The indoor series will also hold events Jan. 28-29 in Atlantic City and March 11-12 in Syracuse, N.Y.
Another indoor auto race, the famed Chili Bowl for full-sized midget cars, will be held Jan. 15 in Tulsa, Okla. NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson as won the past two runnings of the Chili Bowl.
An all-star list of drivers have already entered the event, with entries expecting to continue pouring in over the next month. Notable drivers entered thus far include Alex Bowman, Sammy Swindell, David Gravel, Brad Sweet, JJ Yeley, Justin Grant, Daryn Pittman, Brady Bacon and Bloomsburg’s John Heydenreich.
The 24 Hours of Daytona endurance race is scheduled for Jan. 29-30, with the Cup series unofficially kicking off its 2022 season with a Feb. 6 exhibition race at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Daytona 500 takes the green flag Feb. 20.
