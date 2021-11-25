ELYSBURG – Joy Through the Grove – a Christmas light experience – is returning to Knoebels Grove this holiday season.
The drive-through light display is open nightly Nov. 26 through Jan. 2 excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“For years, guests asked for a Knoebels Christmas experience,” said Stacy Yutko, Knoebels’ Public Relations director. “Last November, we excitedly debuted Joy Through the Grove and are happy to invite guests back for another year of holiday memory-making.”
According to park officials, the light display will begin near Impulse roller coaster, travel down the park’s main boulevard, then throughout much of the campground. The route is about 1.5 miles long and includes over 400 light-up pieces.
“We look forward to brightening the holiday spirit with some additions to the display, including new lighted pieces featuring Kozmo and friends,” said Trevor Knoebel, fourth-generation Knoebel family member.
Also new for this season, guests who pre-purchase a ticket will receive a Joy Through the Grove souvenir magnet. Pre-purchasing a ticket is not required, but guests are urged to do so, especially if they plan to add a snack package.
