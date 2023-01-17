WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), in collaboration with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, will host Raise the Region March 8-9.
The 30-hour online program is designed to help kick off the 2023 fundraising efforts of local nonprofits.
Participation in Raise the Region is available to 501c3 organizations serving residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga or Union counties.
Pre-registration is required by Friday, Feb. 24,. For nonprofits interested in registering for this event and a complete set of rules, visit www.RaiseTheRegion.org.
“Raise the Region builds a sense of community,” said Jason McCahan, director of Philanthropy. “It has become a primary fundraiser for many organizations over the years and donors appreciate the opportunity to help a variety of local nonprofits throughout the region. It is a true celebration of local philanthropy.”
Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has donated $175,000 that will be used to stretch every donation made to pre-registered nonprofits. Additional monetary prizes and incentives sponsored by First Citizens Community Bank, Larson Design Group, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, UPMC, and Weis Markets will be awarded to participating nonprofits throughout the entire event.
In 2022, residents of North Central Pennsylvania donating $2.1 million to 320 nonprofit organizations. Since the start in 2013, Raise the Region has received more than $14.4 million in donations for the benefit of local nonprofit organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.