DANVILLE — Geisinger has announced that Megan Brosious will lead the organization’s local operations as the chief administrative officer (CAO) for the central region. She has been serving as interim chief administrative officer for the region since December.
Brosious, who earned a Master of Health Administration degree at Penn State University and ab undergraduate degree at Bloomsburg University, has more than 23 years of experience in both clinical and non-clinical areas. She joined Geisinger in 2005 as a professional reimbursement and compliance coordinator. Starting in 2007, she held operational management positions in Geisinger’s Neuroscience Institute, including as the institute’s vice president. In 2019 she transitioned to co-leading the Geisinger Transformation initiative before taking the interim CAO role for the central region.
Geisinger’s central region includes Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union counties and surrounding communities. It also includes three hospital campuses: Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital and Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.