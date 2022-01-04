LEWISBURG — Elected officers were sworn in Monday by Judge Michael H. Sholley in the main courtroom of the Union County Courthouse.
They included Union County Sheriff Ernest R. Ritter III, Coroner Dominic T. Adamo and Prothonotary Diane O. Miller, each elected to new terms in the November Municipal Election.
Sholley returned as president judge, a spot which he had held through 2014. Sholley explained how Michael T. Hudock was named president judge, which he held through his retirement at the end of 2021.
“(Hudock) had been my assistant (district attorney) for 10 years,” Sholley said. “I wanted to focus on dependency, delinquency and things with families and kids. I ended up getting on committees for that. So I resigned as president judge and he agreed to take on the responsibilities.”
Judge Lori Hackenberg, sworn in on Friday, noted Sholley gave her the latitude to continue serving on Treatment Court. She credited Hudock for serving as mentor on the court which offers alternative sentences for certain drug and alcohol offenses.
Sholley said a replacement for Hackenberg at the district court level would have to be approved by the State Senate then appointed by the governor. Sholley said names would first be submitted to Sen. John Gordner (R-27).
“The senate gets together and they put a package deal together across the state,” Sholley said. “You have vacancies at the appellate level, the Court of Common Pleas level and (district judges).”
It takes approval of two-thirds of the senate before names go to the governor.
Meantime, three district judges and Senior Judge Richard Cashman would be used for summary trials, preliminary hearings and on-call arraignments. Sholley said District Judge John H. Reed would soon return to on-call duty.
The Union County sheriff is paid $73,688, while the prothonotary receives $82,348, each for a term of four years. A judge of the Court of Common Pleas receives $186,665 per year for a term of 10 years.
