HARRISBURG — Data released Thursday showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 over six-area counties rose by 89. Five new deaths were reported.
Confirmed new cases rose by 37 in Northumberland County, 21 in Lycoming County, 15 in Union County, 12 in Columbia County and four in Snyder County. No increase was reported in Montour County.
Three new deaths were reported in Northumberland County and one each in Lycoming and Montour counties.
Statewide cases of COVID-19 rose by 3,370. Total cases number 856,986 since March. The state reported 146 new deaths for a total of 22,101 since March.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 6,224 cases (306 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 7,180 cases (216 deaths)
• Union County, 3,553 cases (74 deaths)
• Columbia County, 3,834 cases (118 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,185 cases (70 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,529 cases (53 deaths)
