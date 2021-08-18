Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 82F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few lingering showers. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.