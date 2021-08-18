MIFFLINBURG — A tenant staying in a room above a business dubbed "the oldest operating establishment in Union County" escaped unharmed as smoke and flames tore through the building early Wednesday morning.
Mifflinburg Hose Company Chief Steve Walter said firefighters were called at 3:38 a.m. to battle a building fire at the Forest House Hotel, 10410 Buffalo Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Walter said a tenant staying above the business spotted the fire and called 9-1-1 while safely exiting the building.
"The caller said that he saw flames at the back of the building," Walter said. "Our first fire chief (to arrive on scene) confirmed that. We had heavy fire in the kitchen, and a storage area off the kitchen."
He said firefighters launched "an aggressive offensive attack on the fire," quickly knocking it down. They spent an extended period of time making sure embers from the fire did not extend into other parts of the building.
"The kitchen is pretty much a total loss," Walter said. "The bar area took pretty heavy heat and smoke damage... The second floor got some smoke."
He noted firefighters were able to draw water to fight the fire from a pond located next to the business.
When arriving on scene, Walter said firefighters immediately started checking for hazards. The electricity and propane to the building were immediately shut down.
"You always look for hazards outside, propane," Walter said. "With the commercial kitchen, a lot of times it's propane-fed grills."
While there were no injuries to firefighters, he noted the high heat and humidity made it a bit of a challenging fire to fight.
"The humidity is tough when you have that (firefighting) gear on," Walter said.
In addition to Mifflinburg, firefighters from Lewisburg, New Berlin, West End and Penns Creek responded to the scene. Firefighters were on scene for more than two hours.
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal will be investigating the cause of the blaze.
A post by owner Melanie Page on the Forest House Hotel Facebook page states "my heart is broke in a million pieces."
The post had more than 300 responses Wednesday morning by individuals expressing words sorrow about the fire, and prayers and support for the business owners.
The Forest House Hotel website states the business was established in 1866 and "is the oldest operating establishment in Union County."
The website indicates the business started as a small convenience store and gas station. Eventually, it was turned into a tavern and dining room.
