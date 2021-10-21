BLOOMSBURG —The BU Players at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will present "John Proctor is the Villain" at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3-6 and 3 p.m. Nov. 7 in the Alvina Krause Theater, Bloomsburg.
Written by Kimberly Belflower and directed by BU faculty member KC MacMillan, "John Proctor is the Villain" is set in a Georgia high school English class that is studying the seminal American classic "The Crucible."
As scandal swirls in their community, the English assignment becomes uncomfortably relevant for the students. The line between witch and heroine blurs in this examination of power, love and sex education.
Throughout the play, the students navigate their personal lives, finding connections between what they are studying in class and their personal lives. It encourages the destigmatization of female desire through frank conversations about the characters' desires and experiences.
Advanced tickets can be purchased 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Arts in Bloom Box Office in the Haas Center for the Arts Monday through Friday. Tickets will also be available at the theater one hour before each performance.
