WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College Theatre Department will kick off the spring semester with “Nunsense,” a musical comedy written by Dan Goggin in 1985. The show will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-26 in the Mary L. Welch Theatre.
Two alternating casts will be featured. The music will be directed by Dr. Biliana Stoytcheva-Horissian.
The funny musical follows the misadventures of five sisters trying to manage a fundraiser.
Lead roles include: Mother Superior, Liz Shaffer/Laura Ulrich; Sister Mary Hubert, Kaitlyn Haefner/Shantel Hill; Sister Robert Anne, Kiera Vinson/McKayla Cobb; Sister Mary Amnesia, Abigayle Hallow/Hannah Lee DeFrates; and Sister Mary Leo, April Romanowski/Julia Martin.
To purchase tickets, call the box office at 570-321-4048.
