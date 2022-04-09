MIDDLEBURG — George Dillman, Pennsylvania Banking and Securities of Harrisburg, will present "Popular Scams and How to Avoid Them" at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 25, at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Middleburg.
