LEWISBURG — Union County has earned good marks for stewardship of taxpayer dollars.
Maher Duessel, an independent auditor, reported no significant findings at a commissioner's work session this week. Similarly, the auditor reported no significant deficiencies in operations.
"We are always happy to have a clean audit," said Jeff Reber, Union County commissioner chair. "Union County has been so well run for many years that the audits have always been clean. There have not been any major issues that I am aware of any time in recent memory."
Reber credited county employees for proper accounting of grants and how they are spent.
He added that the county contract with an accounting firm was bid out once every three years. The 2021 audit by the firm with offices in State College and Harrisburg cost $51,500.
Diane Reigle, Union County treasurer, said having few or no findings in an audit was evidence of county employees working well together.
"The treasurer's office makes copies and records all transactions," Reigle said. "Then the finance department reviews the work."
Reigle credited colleagues for doing their part during the pandemic and periods when the staff had to work at home.
"The revenue that came in during that time in relationship to the pandemic was handled the same way we handle any funds that come in," Reigle added. "The commissioners did a good job seeing the money was spent or disbursed where it was needed."
Revenue authorized during the pandemic included funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and infrastructure money.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
