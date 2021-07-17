NEW COLUMBIA — The Milton Lions Club will resume its regular meetings in August, following a summer break.
The club's board will meet at noon Tuesday, Aug. 3, with regular meetings to be held at noon Tuesday, Aug. 10 and 17, at Bonanza, New Columbia.
A meeting will also be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Watson Inn, Watsontown. The speaker will be Pam McCarty, of Geisinger 65 Forward.
To make reservations to attend the Aug. 24 meeting, contact Jim Bolich at 570-742-8810 by Tuesday, Aug. 17.
