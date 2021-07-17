Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.