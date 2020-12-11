WASHINGTONVILLE — In their ongoing efforts to engage the community with COVID-19 precautions in place, the Montour Solar One team of Pattern Energy and Talen Energy will host a webinar at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 on the Zoom meeting platform.
Montour area residents, businesses and other interested parties are invited to join the town hall meeting by registering at https://bit.ly/MS1Zoom. Registered participants will receive a secured link via email that they will use to get into the meeting on.
A dial-up number will be provided for people who prefer not to participate in the video portion of the meeting.
The upcoming Zoom event is another example of the project team doing all it can to share important information with the citizens of Montour County. A brief overview of the project and key facts will be provided. There will be an opportunity for participants to ask questions during the 45-minute event.
More information regarding the Montour Solar One is available at www.montoursolar.com.
