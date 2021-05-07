For years, Martha Nemecheck was one of the most visible mothers in motorsports. Race-after-race, television cameras would capture Nemecheck as she nervously watched as her son Joe competed in NASCAR’s top two divisions.
With four Cup and 16 NASCAR Busch Series victories to Joe’s credit — as well as the 1992 Busch championship — Martha certainly had reason to celebrate throughout her son’s years at the track. As nervous as she was watching Joe compete for wins, she was also highly emotional when he found victory lane.
But many will never understand what Martha was truly going through. In 1997, her son John died as a result of injuries sustained in a NASCAR truck series race he was competing in at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.
In spite of loosing one son in racing, Martha continued to be one of Joe’s biggest supporters.
The COVID-19 pandemic has limited the number of individuals permitted in the garage and pit area during races. However, I believe Martha must be on the edge of her seat watching grandson John Hunter Nemecheck — Joe’s son — compete.
With one NASCAR Xfinity and eight truck series wins under his belt, John Hunter has already made his mark on the NASCAR world.
However, this may be the best season yet for the 23 year old as he’s a serious championship contender driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the truck series. Should he make the final four at Phoenix, I hope the pandemic has cleared enough by then to allow additional family members on pit lane for NASCAR races. It would be fun to watch Martha cheering on her grandson as he runs for a NASCAR championship.
Kim Burton may be developing into the next Martha Nemecheck.
For years, Burton appeared to be “a ball of nerves” as television cameras captured her watching husband Jeff compete at NASCAR’s top level.
Now, the Burton’s 20-year-old son Harrison is competing in the NASCAR Xfinity series.
Kim has taken on the same role in her son’s career, although it seems to be amplified. In the races in which her son was competing for the victory last season, her nerves and emotions appeared even higher than when her husband was competing.
Like with the Nemecheck family, the Burton family also has an excellent chance of watching the next generation of their family compete for a championship in one of NASCAR’s top three divisions.
Although he has yet to win this season in the Xfinity series, I still believe Harrison will be a championship contender. It could be an inner-family battle for the Xfinity titled.
Harrison’s cousin Jeb Burton — Ward’s son — scored his first Xfinity victory in the most recent series race, contested at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.
With Harrison driving for Joe Gibbs Racing and Jeb for the rising Kaulig Racing team, the two young drivers are following in their father’s footsteps of becoming top NASCAR contenders.
It looks like the Burtons, as well as the Nemechecks, will be competing in NASCAR’s top levels for years to come.
