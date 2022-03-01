Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department Activity log
• Monday, Feb. 21: Phone call request, 3:18 a.m., South Second Street; assist other agency, 4:13 a.m., Cedar Green Shopping Center, Mifflinburg; attempt to locate, 8 :09 a.m., Universal Road, Penn Township; 9-1-1 hang up, 8:55 a.m., Market Street; parking complaint, 9 :06 a.m., South Fifth Street; hit and run, 11:27 a.m., St. Louis Street; attempted suicide, 12:33 p.m., St. Mary Street; burglar alarm, 12:34 p.m., Smoketown Road; assist fire/EMS, 2:51 p.m., Stein Lane; burglar alarm, 4:34 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; information, 4:58 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; MHMR, 5:52 a.m., Keila Avenue; phone call request, 6:42 p.m., Market Street; assist fire/EMS, 7:12 a.m., Villa Vista Avenue; be on the lookout, 8:21 p.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 22: Traffic stop, 1:47 a.m., Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township; parking complaint, 8:07 a.m., South Fifth Street; traffic warning, 8:24 a.m., Route 15 at Martin Street; animal issue, 11:44 a.m., Terrace Drive; be on the lookout, 12:35 a.m., Meadowbrook Road, Valley Township, Montour County; police information, 1:10 p.m., North Fourth Street; be on the lookout, 3:07 a.m., Lorian Drive, Penn Township; welfare check, 4:32 p.m., Hardwood Drive; driving under the influence, 6:04 p.m., St. Catherine Street; family dispute, 10:54 p.m., Hawthorne Drive.
• Wednesday, Feb. 23: Assist other agency, 9:08 a.m., West Market Street; assist other agency, 10:24 a.m., Westbranch Highway; motorist lockout, 11:45 a.m., North Fifth Street; traffic complaint, 3:24 p.m., Westbranch Highway; criminal mischief, 4:22 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; fraud, 4:36 p.m., Buffalo Road; dispute, 6:19 p.m. Old Turnpike Road; suspicious circumstance, 6:45 p.m., Ridgeway Drive; disturbance, 10:50 a.m., Market Street; traffic control issue, 5:46 a.m., South Derr Drive; parking complaint, 8:20 a.m., South Fifth Street; disturbance, 10:50 a.m., Market Street.
• Thursday, Feb. 24: Traffic control, 5:46 a.m., South Derr Drive; parking complaint, 8:20 a.m., South Fifth Street; disturbance, 11:34 a.m., Market Street; suspicious circumstance, 12:33 p.m., South Sixth Street; suspicious circumstance, 1:21 p.m., North Third Street; child abuse, 3:04 p.m., East Cardinal Drive; parking complaint, 3:30 p.m., South Fifth Street; assist other agency, 10;50 p.m., Ikler Street; ATL, 8:44 p.m., University Road, Penn Township.
• Friday, Feb. 25: Traffic control, 1:42 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Moore Avenue; traffic complaint, 3:58 a.m., Moore Avenue and Dent Drive; suspicious activity, 4:36 a.m., Westbranch Highway and McRae Lane; theft, 8:51 a.m., North 10th Street; information, 9:41 a.m., Universal Road, Penn Township; assist o ther agency, 10:28 a.m., Moore Avenue and Westbranch Highway; property issues, noon, Industrial Boulevard; burglar alarm, 3:29 p.m., Field of Dreams; traffic contact, 4:32 p.m., St. Anthony and North Front streets; domestic, 7:03 p.m., South 19th street; assist other agency, 7:56 p.m., Westbranch Highway.
• Saturday, Feb. 26: Traffic stop, 12:37 a.m., St. Louis Street; traffic contact, 1:54 a.m., North 16th Street and Buffalo Road; complaint, 2:23 a.m., St. Louis Street; traffic contact, 2:25 a.m., Market and South Fifth streets; burglar alarm, 8:07 a.m., St. Mary Street; noise complaint, 8:42 a.m., St. Paul Street; suspicious person, 9:40 a.m., Brown Street; neighbor dispute, 12:22 p.m., St. Catherine Street; hit and run, 12:53 p.m., South Sixth and St. Catherine streets; motorist assist, 2 p.m., Route 15 and Gundy Lane; phone call request, 9:41 p.m., Market Street.
Sunday, Feb. 27: 9-1-1 hangup, 12:26 a.m., South 22nd Street; false/check identification, 1:10 a.m., Market Street; be on the lookout, 7:15 a.m., South Susquehanna Trail, Union Township; be on the lookout, 7:30 a.m., Shamokin area; ordinance violation, 9:41 a.m., South Sixth Street; ordinance violation, 9:50 a.m., St. Catherine Street; 9-1-1 hangup, 11:32 a.m., Stein Lane; parking complaint, 12:48 a.m., North Third Street; parking complaint, 1:39 p.m., South Seventh Street; traffic contact, 3:50 p.m., North Water and Market streets; traffic control, 6:13 p.m., South Derr at Davis Gym.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash which occurred at 10:57 a.m. Feb. 26 at Westbranch Highway and AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2014 Ford Focus driven by Herbert Beck, 88, of Sunbury, failed to stop at a red light, and struck a stopped 2015 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Caden Arnold, 22, of Hughesville, which was pushed into a stopped 2018 Subaru Forester driven by Lois Passi, 63, of New Columbia.
Beck was cited with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 1:59 a.m. Feb. 25 along Interstate 80, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2012 Peterbilt driven by Stewart Hopkins, 57, of Las Vegas, Nev., lost control and struck a 2017 Freigtliner 125 operated by Other Membrenopineda, 28, of Roosevelt, N.Y., which was parked along the roadway.
Hopkins was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Danville boy sustained an unspecified injury after he allegedly fell asleep and his vehicle struck and sheared a utility pole, flipped onto its roof and hit a property post before flipping again.
The crash occurred at 3:19 a.m. Feb. 20 along Liberty Valley Road, west of Thistle Way, Valley Township, Montour County.
The unnamed driver was traveling west in a 2012 Nissan Sentra, police noted. The boy will be cited with careless driving, police reported.
1-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 5:05 a.m. Feb. 25 along Buffalo Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2007 Toyota Camry driven by Lonnie Kauffman, 69, of Mifflinburg, lost control and struck an embankment.
Assault
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a 30-year-old Oberlin man at Danville State Hospital.
Loren Norman, 56, is facing charges after the alleged incident at 2:27 p.m. Feb. 24 along State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Harassment
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to an alleged domestic at 2:11 p.m. Feb. 26 at Century Village, Buffalo Township, Union County.
A 19-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both of Lewisburg, were arrested.
Harassment
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 72-year-old Lewisburg man was charged after troopers said he pushed a 64-year-old Lewisburg woman.
The alleged incident occurred at 9:35 p.m. Feb. 24 along Iron Ridge Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Harassment
JERSEYTOWN — Thomas Fetterman, 41, of Catawissa, was charged after allegedly pushing a 40-year-old Danville woman.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:23 p.m. Feb. 23 along Jerseytown Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Harassment
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A Georgia woman allegedly pushed a victim against the wall and scratched her finger.
The alleged incident was reported at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 26 along Red Roof Road, Valley Township, Montour County. Anabel Russell, 49, of Hahira, Ga., was arrested, police noted.
Theft from building
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the alleged theft of items from the porch of a 66-year-old Danville woman’s residence.
The incident was reported between 4 p.m. Feb. 25 and 6:30 a.m. Feb. 26 along Stump Road, Liberty Township, Montour County. A red gas can with duct tape labled “K” valued at $60 was taken along with $40 in kerosene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Found firearm
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A firearm was reported to be found at 8:42 a.m. Feb. 22 at Susquehanna Trail and Route 54, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Union County Deed transfers
• Christopher R. Camac, Cathy J. Camac, Judith C. Clark to Douglas M. Reber, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Larry W. Brown Jr., Angela R. Brown to Angela R. Brown, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Thomas E. Bickel, Donna Bickel to Matthew E. Keister, Harold E. Keister, property in Hartley Township, $40,000.
• Alif S. Feaster Weeder trustee to R. Gordon Zeigler, Bertha Zeigler, property in Lewis Township, $175,000.
• DSV SPV 2 LLC, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to Pauline Leech, Gary W. Leech, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Amos M. Stoltzfus, Nancy K. Stoltzfus to Fairfield Prospects Corp, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• James J. Hannon, Brittney Hannon to Ashley Haines, Taylor Grider, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Mark E. Alexander, Julie A. Alexander to Bret C. Wetzel, Christina M. Wetzel, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Phares Z. Horning to Alvin H. Horning, Doris M. Horning, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Ralph F. Dietrich Jr. to Harold W. Wolheiter, property in Limestone Townhip, $1,000.
• Karen M. Mummey executor, Karen M. Mummey, Barbara H. Mummey estate, Robert H, Mummey, Samantha E. Mummey to Peter Kay, Jennifer Rager Kay, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Margaret E. O’Connor to Jeremy D. Hazlak, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Wyatt E. Troxell, Jennifer D. Troxell to Eric D. Wicks, Marlo M. Egleston, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Nancy L. Schadle to Leon Mark Schadle II, property in Union Township, $1.
• Lawrence E. Burton estate, Margaret E. Kerrigan executor to Clair Z. Zimmerman, Lucinda H. Zimmerman, Shawn B. Zimmerman, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.