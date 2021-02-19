LEWIS TOWNSHIP — "A happy ending" is how Mifflinburg Hose Company Chief Steve Walter is describing the outcome of a harrowing incident which unfolded in a secluded area of western Union County during Thursday evening's snowstorm.
Firefighters with snowmobiles were dispatched just before 9 p.m. to the area of Cooper Mill and Buffalo Mill roads, near Route 192, in Lewis Township, Union County, on a rescue assignment.
At the same time, firefighters from White Deer Township and the Warrior Run area were called to the area of the Mile Run exit off of Interstate 80 on the same rescue.
Walter said a woman was traveling in a Jeep with her 2-year-old daughter when she exited Interstate 80 at the Mile Run exit and attempted to reach R.B. Winter State Park. However, the Jeep became stranded in the snow along White Deer Creek Road.
"Her father found out about it and tried to get her, and he got stuck," Walter explained.
The father was able to free his vehicle and contact Pennsylvania State Police for assistance. The fire departments were subsequently dispatched to help.
"She was back in 6 1/2, 7 miles (from Route 192)," Walter said, of the woman and child. "They were there for an extended period of time... They were perfectly fine. She had fuel for the vehicle and kept them warm."
According to Walter, members of his department used six snowmobiles to reach the woman and child, and transport them to safety.
"We sent (the firefighters on snowmobiles) out with warm blankets and hot pads," Walter said. "We brought them back."
He said firefighters from White Deer Township and the Warrior Run area also attempted to reach the woman and child from the area of Interstate 80 as responders were initially unsure of their exact location.
The woman and child were unharmed.
"They were checked out by Mifflinburg's medic crew, and they gave them a clean bill of health," Walter said. "It was a happy ending."
He praised the volunteers who responded to the incident.
"We have some (snowmobiles) at our disposal from some of our members," Walter said. "I could've had 20 (Thursday night). I had six... I told (firefighters) we have plenty.
"It is a good feeling to know folks in the community are willing to do that."
