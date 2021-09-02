MONTOURSVILLE — Area transportation leaders are inviting the public to share feedback on the potential transportation and land use impacts of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project along the Interstate 180, Route 15, and Route 147 corridors.
The study’s action plan establishes priorities and initiatives for the region as both sections of the CSVT project become open to traffic by 2027. The action plan includes the formation of a new task force of regional planners and stakeholders that will help manage the implementation of the study’s recommendations.
Two Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) within the study area are driving the study process: Williamsport Area Transportation Study (WATS) and SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG).
The study will be completed later this fall.
Elected officials, area legislators, regional stakeholders, and the public are invited to provide feedback on the study’s preliminary results Monday, Sept. 13. A briefing for elected officials and legislators will be held at 4 p.m., followed by an open public meeting at 6. The meeting agenda will include an overview of the study’s analyses of growth and development potential, highway safety, and traffic operations, as well as proposed recommendations.
To dial into the meeting, call 267-332-8737 and use conference code 926 689 24#.
For more information, visit www.lyco.org/CSVT.
