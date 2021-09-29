LEWISBURG — Opposition to an impending COVID-19 vaccine mandate has led to a plan for informational pickets along a well-traveled highway.
Andy Kline, president of the union at the United State Prison Lewisburg, said employees of five federal prisons will be out from 7 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 30, along Route 15 near Lewisburg and in the Montgomery area. Employees of federal prisons at Allenwood, Caanan, Schulykill and Loretto also planned to attend.
A news release issued by Kline said the picket would illustrate the union's opposition to a federal executive order, effective Friday, Oct. 8., which mandates vaccination by Bureau of Prisons (BOP) employees. The release said employees would risk losing their jobs under the order if not fully vaccinated by Monday, Nov. 22.
Kline claimed the union was given no room to negotiate regarding the mandate. He said bargaining would have permitted options such as allowing the staff to get the "one and only (Food and Drug Administration) approved vaccine and many more possibilities."
The vaccine mandate did not extend to inmates, the release added, and recalled officers worked around infected inmates without hazard pay before the vaccine was in use. It added that as many as 45% of the prison staff has had COVID-19 and developed antibodies, purportedly negating the need for mandatory vaccination.
