Walter to speak at Bucknell

Barbara F. Walter

LEWISBURG — Barbara F. Walter — A 1986 Bucknell University graduate and a scholar on civil wars, political violence and terrorism — will be the final speaker in this year’s Bucknell Forum, to be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, in Vaughan Literature Building’s Trout Auditorium (Room 100).

She’ll join University President John Bravman for a discussion on her expertise as it relates to the series theme, “The State of American Democracy.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.