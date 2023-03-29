Walter to speak at Bucknell

LEWISBURG — Barbara F. Walter — A 1986 Bucknell University graduate and a scholar on civil wars, political violence and terrorism — will be the final speaker in this year’s Bucknell Forum, to be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, in Vaughan Literature Building’s Trout Auditorium (Room 100).
She’ll join University President John Bravman for a discussion on her expertise as it relates to the series theme, “The State of American Democracy.”
Walter is the Rohr Professor of International Affairs at the School of Global Policy and Strategy at the University of California San Diego. Her newest book, explores whether the U.S. is heading toward a second civil war.
Walter is the recipient of the 2022 National Peacemaker Award, the Susan Strange Award — given to the scholar of international studies “whose singular intellect, assertiveness and insight most challenge conventional wisdom and international and organizational complacency” — and is a permanent member of the Council on Foreign Relations. She is a frequent guest on CNN, MSNBC and PBS NewsHour, and has served as a consultant for the World Bank, the United Nations, the Departments of Defense and State, and the January 6th Committee. She occasionally writes for The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times.
In addition to earning her bachelor’s degree from Bucknell, she received her Ph.D. from the University of Chicago and completed postdoctoral positions at the John M. Olin Institute for Strategic Studies at Harvard University and the Arnold A. Saltzman War and Peace Institute at Columbia University.
All Bucknell Forum events are free and open to the public. Tickets are not required.
