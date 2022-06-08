MIFFLINBURG — Max Murray, of Mifflinburg, will enter his senior year of high school on the mend from narcolepsy.
“It will probably always be a work in progress,” said Max, who has returned to being a top-notch student and athlete. “But I am improving every day. That is all that matters to me.”
Narcolepsy, a condition where a person cannot stay awake for long periods, is sometimes attributed to lack of a brain chemical which regulates alertness. Other symptoms such as cataplexy, sudden loss of all muscle tone, can also be associated with it.
The biggest challenge to an individual or their family may be simply confirming the condition.
“(Max) was a super confident kid, very athletic and doing some incredible things,” said Dave Murray, his dad. “He didn’t have (anxiety) until age 8 or 9. Then it was a real intensive anxiety with baseball that came out of nowhere.”
Dave and Max’s mom tried everything from making appointments with doctors who prescribed medications to others who even considered he had cancer. It was clear that Max was hurting from lack of effective sleep but not knowing why was frustrating.
“It was like being tortured,” as Max described it. “My body is asleep but I’m still awake.”
Mason Murray, a younger brother, saw first-hand how the problems associated with Max’s narcolepsy affected the family. Dave noted how Mason helped out and was a “heck of a little brother.”
Dr. Anne Marie Morse, Geisinger pediatric neurologist and sleep medicine specialist, credited Max and his family for their persistence in seeking a solution to what was clearly a problem. They were referred to her after another bout with cataplexy.
“They described that back when he was age 8 or 9, there was moody behavior, requiring longer nighttime sleep and reemergence of daytime napping,” Morse said. “However, because he was academically gifted and both parents were completely invested in him, this was able to be masked. He was still able to do competitive athletics, and he was still able to get good grades in school.”
Morse said it took some digging but the other components of narcolepsy were found, including sleep paralysis, fragmented sleep and others. Additional sleep testing followed which concluded Max would enter rapid eye movement (REM) sleep in less than 15 minutes versus the usual onset of REM sleep in 90 minutes.
“What was striking about this child and his family was how well they had been attempting to cope with a condition they couldn’t name,” Morse said. “When they had identified all these changes in their child and it was being labeled as moodiness and irritability the family turned to a program to help their child develop a winning mentality (or) helping him get back into control of things he could control.”
Combined with treatment, it was transformative.
“After we got him into therapeutic dosing, the most rewarding part of my job was his father crying to me, telling me that the son he lost at age 9 had returned to him,” Morse said. “That was a patient journey that was really a remarkable one.”
Treatment included a combination of behavioral strategies and multiple medication. Morse said Max is on a medication for nighttime use including Xywav and daytime medication which control loss of muscle tone and enhance mood.
Morse said there area estimates that 25% to 30% of children have a sleep problem. But with further review, perhaps from 50% to 80% of children have problematic sleep based on neurological disorders.
“It is part and parcel of their neurological disorder,” Morse said. “Many people when they think about sleep, their brain immediately goes to sleep apnea. They think of sleep as a pulmonary thing or a lung thing.
“The reality is that sleep is an essentially derived neurologic, homeostatic process,” Morse added. “(It’s) something your body must do.”
Morse said there are more than 70 known sleep disorders. While some are genetically derived, others are influenced by external factors or things people can control.
Morse noted attendance at two conferences devoted to all aspects of sleep were in her future. Morse’s expertise, narcolepsy and related disorders, would be the subject of several sessions over the course of a week.
Max will soon take charge of a nonprofit endeavor started by his family to help others dealing with narcolepsy and the anxiety which may accompany it. He currently takes care of some of the administrative tasks.
Max also hopes to wrestle in college.
