WATSONTOWN — An historic Watsontown fountain now has a new resting spot.
“It was (recently at) the corner of Main and Brimmer,” said Borough Manager Jay Jarrett. “It was actually donated to the borough in 2016. It was installed in 2017.”
The Algert Fountain now sits at the corner of Main and First streets, next to the former Santander Bank building which serves as the headquarters for the Watsontown Historical Association.
“It’s more visible down there,” said Jarrett. “It’s one of the entryways into downtown.”
The fountain, which is 116 years old, was originally donated to the borough by Ruth Ritter, and had been set up on her property. Within the next couple months, the borough also plans to further beautify the corner by planting a tree and some shrubbery around the fountain.
“The project was basically financed by a donation to the borough by a gentleman named Rob Yannacone,” said Jarrett. “Rob gave the money in honor of his dad, who was a doctor for a long time here in town.”
Rob’s father, the late Dr. Robert Yannacone, passed away in 2014. He had previously served on borough council. Rob passed away in February.
The fountain isn’t the only thing that stands at the corner, as a model turtle is “hanging out” next to it.
“That turtle was donated, from what I was told, it was donated by a local business. It had originally been donated to the greenway project,” said Jarrett. “But it belongs to the borough.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
