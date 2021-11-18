MILTON — A 34-year-old White Deer man is facing a felony assault charge and a Milton man a misdemeanor count of assault following an alleged altercation at the Arm Bar, Cameron Avenue, Milton.
Milton police reported a person was stabbed in the upper arm resulting in charges against Shannon Parrish, 34, of White Deer. Parrish has been charged with felony aggravated assault and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault. Corby Brown, 39, of Milton,w as charged with misdemeanor simple assault.
A preliminary hearing for the two is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Dec. 1 in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton.
