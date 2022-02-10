SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University's Artist Series will present Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, in Weber Chapel Auditorium.
Known for opulent harmonies and beautiful blends in addition to their distinct gospel style, the group has inspired audiences with clever arrangements of musical theater covers. Their sound is authentic while capturing the essence of the original piece. Transcending cultural boundaries, the group's international travels have included France, Poland and Spain.
Masking is required at this event.
Tickets are are available noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Degenstein Center Theater Box Office.
