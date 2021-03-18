HARRISBURG — Department of Health data released Thursday showed the six-county area saw 79 confirmed, new cases of COVID-19 while just one new death was reported, that in Northumberland County.
Confirmed new cases rose by 35 in Lycoming County, 17 in Northumberland County, eight each in Snyder and Union counties, six in Columbia County and five in Montour County.
Statewide, cases rose by 3,126, bringing the total since last March to 976,847. Deaths rose by 17, bringing the statewide total over the last year to 24,706.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 7,129 (329 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 8,328 cases (254 deaths)
• Union County, 4,064 cases (83 deaths)
• Columbia County, 4,319 cases (125 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,492 cases (82 deaths)
• Montour County, 5,828 cases (60 deaths)
Vaccinations by county (partial, following by those fully vaccinated)
• Northumberland County, 6,282, 14,299
• Lycoming County, 9,508, 14,150
• Union County, 3,253, 5,218
• Columbia County, 4,459, 11,310
• Snyder County, 2,448, 4,495
• Montour County, 1,290, 5,828
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.