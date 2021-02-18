WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology’s commitment to veterans has resulted in “Military Friendly” designation for the 2020-2021 academic year.
It’s the ninth time the college has earned the honor. The Military Friendly program bestows the distinction on schools that demonstrate a true commitment to military students by dedicating resources and services to ensure classroom and post-graduation success.
Penn College has 262 veteran students enrolled for the spring semester.
Services and benefits available to veterans at the college include: Designated point of contact for counseling needs and career services, separate student processing procedure with assistance from veterans, in-state tuition cost, waiver of tuition deposit, outreach program for veteran-student families, and reduced fees at the Robert and Maureen Dunham Children’s Learning Center.
In addition, the college offers a veteran-specific first-year experience program, reduced tuition for those serving on active duty, and a central location for veterans to gather, collaborate and study: The Major General Fred F. Marty, USA Retired, Veterans and Military Resource Center.
