MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Kiwanis Holiday Food Box collection and distribution returned for 2021 after a one-year hiatus.
But like many activities on the rebound, the annual effort of the service club to help needy families came back a little different
Virtually all of Mifflinburg Intermediate School was involved this time in addition to the "regular" volunteers from varsity athletic teams, Key Club and the National Honor Society.
Intermediate school students and staff collected 1,500 boxes of cereal which were lined up in the hallways and knocked over like dominoes. Students were given instructions beforehand about how to place the boxes so they would fall but not stall.
Casey Snook, a fifth grade teacher, said students also did a trial run of the "cereal chain" to make sure they fell properly. The boxes were set up at first with a gaps every six feet or so to prevent "accidents."
Students and teachers then picked up cereal boxes in a multitude of varieties and walked them from the intermediate to the middle school where Kiwanis members and volunteers waited. The more familiar packing of Kiwanis Food Boxes followed.
Sally Rothermel, a Mifflinburg Kiwanis member retired from teaching, said 60 families would benefit from the Food Box program this year.
"Certain people that I know have embraced the program," she said. "It just took off. Now they have over 1,500 boxes of cereal."
The distribution included the cereal as well as virtually everything seen in a well-stocked pantry.
Rothermel noted the Food Box program was in line with the service club's objective of improving the "world one child at a time."
Meantime, Don Bowman coordinated the arrival of cereal boxes at Mifflinburg Middle School. As the boxes arrived outside of the school building, he aided the efficient transfer of boxes to bins so they could be brought inside.
Bowman was impressed by the procession of intermediate schoolers and the sheer volume of cereal boxes collected. He noted the "chain" was originally designed by a building custodian.
Bowman credited Florence Van Dyke, also a long-time Kiwanis member, for "providing all the food."
Helpers on hand at the middle school described how many community members pitched in whether or not they were associated with Mifflinburg Kiwanis. The Sunday distribution would be assisted by Mifflinburg wrestling team members.
Cereal collected above the local goal would be sent to Maysville, Ky., an area recently ravaged by severe weather.
