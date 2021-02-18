HARRISBURG — Data released by the state Department of Health showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 increased by 57 over six-area counties. There were no new deaths reported in those counties.
Confirmed new cases rose by 17 in Lycoming County, 16 in Northumberland County, 15 in Columbia County, six in Snyder County and three in Montour County. The case count was adjusted downward in Union County.
Statewide, new cases of COVID-19 rose by 3,345 and has totaled 905,995 since March. There were 94 new deaths reported, for a total of 23,413 since March.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 6,759 cases (316 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 7,710 cases (238 deaths)
• Union County, 3,843 cases (80 deaths)
• Columbia County, 4,087 cases (122 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,324 cases (76 deaths)
• Montour County, 3,843 cases (80 deaths)
