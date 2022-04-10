Walker named Girl Scouts chief of staff

HARRISBURG — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) has named Adia Walker its new chief of staff.
Walker enters the role with more than two years’ experience as GSHPA’s former regional director.
“I am so excited to have Adia Walker step into the role of chief of staff at GSHPA,” said GSHPA President and CEO Janet Donovan. “As Girl Scouts’ former regional director, she demonstrated great leadership ability. I know she will wholly embrace this new role and continue leading our organization to great places.”
As Chief of Staff, Walker will provide organizational support for the president and CEO of GSHPA and function as an intermediary between GSHPA’s executive team and stakeholders. She will also assist and communicate with executives in decision making, program management and initiative implementation. With her comprehensive knowledge of GSHPA’s overall functions, Walker will assist in implementing major goals and oversee strategic business initiatives.
“I’m really looking forward to learning a whole new aspect of the organization,” Walker said. “I was embedded in the membership side of things, and that helps to motivate me to learn more about the organization and keep lifting GSHPA up to new successful heights.
“I’m very much personally invested in the Girl Scout mission,” she continued. “I have an almost 11-year-old daughter who’s been in Girl Scouts since kindergarten. I’ve seen the amazing foundation Girl Scouts has laid for her and I know how important Girl Scouting can be for girls and their families, which creates a ripple effect for the whole community.”
