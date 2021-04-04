MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Intermediate School recently announced the winners of the ASPIRES Awards for the month of February.
These awards are given to students who demonstrate the behaviors in compliance with the anti-bullying program and who display positive behaviors and actions while in school. These students are chosen by their teachers, and the ASPIRES Awards are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Mifflinburg.
The third-grade honoree is Gavin Gessner, son of Chad and Shelby Gessner of Mifflinburg. Gavin has one older sister named Brooke. His favorite subject is math. Outside of school, Gavin plays football and participates in wrestling. He enjoys putting Legos together and playing video games. Gavin’s favorite places to visit are Raystown Lake and the beach. In the future, Gavin hopes to become a YouTuber.
The fourth-grade honoree is Avery Reibsome, daughter of Fred and Jessica Reibsome of Mifflinburg. Avery has three siblings named Cole, Mia and Trey. Her favorite subject is math. Outside of school, Avery plays soccer, softball, basketball and field hockey. She likes swimming, hanging out with her friends and listening to music. Avery enjoys eating steak and vacations at the beach. In the future, Avery hopes to become a teacher.
The fifth-grade honoree is Kolton Kmett, son of Dave and Angela Kmett of Mifflinburg. His favorite subject is science. Kolton plays baseball, football and basketball. Outside of school, Kolton enjoys collecting sports cards and putting Legos together. His favorite place to visit is the beach. Kolton got to play at the Cal Ripken Experience, and hopes to become a professional sports player in the future.
