Milton bids farewell to superintendent Keegan

Milton Area School District Superintendent Cathy Keegan stands in front of the entrance to the district's newly renovated athletic stadium, a massive project she will see to completion before her retirement in September.

MILTON — Twelve years after she began her leadership at the Milton Area School District, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan will retire in September, closing out a tenure that saw the district through seismic shifts in the educational landscape and a global pandemic, capped off with the creation of a revamped athletic complex years in the making.

Starting her career in international business before transitioning to education in the mid 1990s, Keegan taught high school English before moving to the Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit, and eventually to Milton to become superintendent.

