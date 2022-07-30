Milton bids farewell to superintendent Keegan

MILTON — Twelve years after she began her leadership at the Milton Area School District, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan will retire in September, closing out a tenure that saw the district through seismic shifts in the educational landscape and a global pandemic, capped off with the creation of a revamped athletic complex years in the making.
Starting her career in international business before transitioning to education in the mid 1990s, Keegan taught high school English before moving to the Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit, and eventually to Milton to become superintendent.
"I wanted to know if everything I was learning (at the intermediate unit), did it really work? And that missing, that longing to be part of a school community and a faculty and staff, that gave me this opportunity," she said.
Keegan recalled a number of her proudest moments as superintendent and the many achievements of the district during her time at its helm.
"I think the launch of the (Milton Panther) Education Foundation was a proud moment. It is the first and only educational foundation that the school district has chartered, so for me that was a huge step in or community realizing that we needed to consider alternative funding streams to support programming and kids,” said Keegan.
Milton's community schools model, developed over the past decade, is also a point of pride for Keegan.
"It looks at serving the whole child, from wellness and fitness, to nutrition, to accessing social services, extracurricular activities and programming, and education," she said. "We're looking at our family's needs, not just our educational needs, but really a community model that addresses all needs."
Now, only a few weeks away from its anticipated completion, the school’s new athletic stadium as well as its Fitness and Wellness Center, are tangible monuments to a district whose administration and board are committed to its students.
“That was a long time coming and a lot of thoughtful conversation and consideration on what that could look like and now what it does look like,” Keegan said. “That is truly a proud moment, when I stand in that complex and I realize what was accomplished with the board of directors and this school community.”
Perhaps the most significant shifts she’s seen in education since she started at Milton have been the rapid technological changes and the movement to online schooling, jumpstarted in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The biggest change I saw was the movement to virtual education. There were expectations of schools, children, families, teachers and administrators that we never thought we would see probably in our lifetime of education,” she said. “It’s just incredible where technology has taken us. We started with conversations about anytime, anywhere learning and we were like ‘yeah right, that’s never going to happen.’” Then came COVID.
“We always heard that the slowest wheels that turn are the wheels of education, yet in that moment of crisis, we were the fastest moving organization and we did it in Milton with a lot of professionalism, educational excellence and, I think, grace," Keegan said.
The pandemic brought new challenges near daily to all corners of life, but despite a complete recalibration of all the systems of education often taken for granted, it proved to be a learning experience, a crucible that tested and strengthened the district once all was said and done.
“For this educational team — instructional aides, teachers, administrators, social workers, guidance counselors, food service, anyone that provided a service to students — that was a huge change for all of us,” Keegan said. “I learned that we’re more flexible than we ever believed we could be and we really saw how much our profession was a calling. They called us the essential workers, we were the frontline workers. I don’t know if you ever saw an educator in that role but I think we did a great job for our children and families.”
Keegan said that as she moves on, she hopes the systems and programs that have been put in place across the district continue to grow and coalesce with the changes that education will continue to see in the future. She also said she hopes to see the athletic complex serve as a gateway to greater community engagement.
"I hope it gets used to its fullest capacity. I know there are dreams of hosting districts, regionals, maybe state events here which will open our community's doors to the rest of the commonwealth," she said.
She spoke fondly of the district's arts and performance programs, highlighting the shows, plays and musicals that have been staged throughout her tenure.
"The arts are a legacy for Milton, and I believe that the school district helps to support the arts. We have these great musical programs, we have our actors and actresses that do a phenomenal job and entertain our community," Keegan said.
The school’s commitment to career training will be another key facet of its continued success, she added.
"There's been amazing work done in our Career and Technical Education programs. ... We are one of 13 high schools in the commonwealth that provide Career and Technical Education and we've done and excellent job with those programs and I hope those continue to grow."
When asked what she would miss most about the district, Keegan said it was undoubtedly all the people she's met and worked with over the years.
"I've been here for 12 and a half years and you make friends, you build a lot of relationships, they become your family. I thought about how we celebrated together, we laughed, we cried, we mourned, babies were born, people died, people got married," Keegan said. "We had great days, we had challenging days, but through all of that you create this sense of family and it's hard to just say that I'm going to retire now and that part of my life is done."
For now though, she's looking forward to spending time with her family, fishing, gardening and reading.
"I want to be available for my family. My kids are adults now and they're all really smart, incredible people, I and love having the opportunity just to sit and talk with them," she said. "I want to be accessible for my grandchildren and have time with them. I just want some time to be quiet and reflect. Who knows what could be next?"
The district, she said, will be in excellent hands as current Assistant to the Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart prepares to step into the role of superintendent starting Sept. 14.
"I'm a systems person ... and I think every system needs change, I've said that before, and Dr. Bickhart is going to bring that change," she said. "He has a fresh perspective, he has different lenses ... and those lenses are going to positively impact this school district. He has a lot of energy, he's very excited to be here, and our transition is progressing every day."
Above all, Keegan added, she hopes the success and wellbeing of students will remain the top priority of the district.
"I think most importantly is that we are really a student-centered school district. We're here for kids. Often we'll go back and ask 'Why are we doing this?' just to have that continual reminder that we're here for students and my hope is that children remain the focus of our work."
