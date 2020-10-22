LEWISBURG — Union County Sheriff Ernie Ritter noted Monday that the department has received occasional Election Day calls when matters have arisen.
The department will respond accordingly, Ritter said, if public safety is in jeopardy or as needed to help resolve situations which may arise. He added that making sure votes are correctly taken, secured and tabulated was the job of the Department of Elections and Voter Registration.
Ritter said keeping order within polling places was the responsibility of elected or appointed constables. A peace officer with some policing powers, constables are the only peace officers permitted at a polling place on Election Day.
Constables are elected to six-year terms in cities, boroughs and townships across the state. They can serve summonses, subpoenas, orders, judgments and make arrests by warrant. Constables may make arrests without warrant of persons believed to be violating laws protecting forests and timberland or for breaches of the peace in their presence within a Pennsylvania borough.
Ritter noted some municipalities have constables while others do not. He added it could be a good opportunity for a person to serve the public.
Basic training for constables is administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Certification is necessary before official duties may begin. Completion of separate firearms training will allow a constable to carry a firearm while performing court duties.
