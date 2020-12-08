DANVILLE — "Clear the Shelter Day" will be held 12:30 to 6.p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 13 at the Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville.
Cats available for adoption include orange tabbies Cosmo and Sylvia, both age 4. Lorelei, young calico and Quartz, a 6-month-old male tiger kitten are also available. Other kittens are as young as 8 weeks.
Cats and kittens can be adopted for $25 each. All are spayed or neutered, have their shots, are microchipped for identification, treated for fleas and ticks and dewormed. The usual adoption fee for kittens is $125 and $60 for adult cats, 7 months or older.
The shelter has cardboard carriers for $5 or people may bring their own carriers. Adopters will receive a food sample and a gift bag containing treats and toys. Free canned cat food is also available. Call 570-275-0340 for more information.
