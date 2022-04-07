Drug charges filed following house fire

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — One weapons count and multiple drug charges have been filed against a Danville man as the result of a house fire which broke out April 1 at 643A-645 Leiser Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
George Fox, 44, of Boyd Station Road, Danville, has been charged with: Possession of firearm prohibited; manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; possession of controlled substance; use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges were filed by Pennsylvania State Police Tpr. Tyler Arbogast in the office of District Judge Jeff Mensch, of Mifflinburg.
According court documents, Warrior Run Area Fire Department Lt. Travis Burrows reported finding drug-related items while checking for fire extension inside of a master bedroom. It was noted that Burrows is also an officer with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
Fox, identified as a tenant, allegedly admitted to having a cabinet containing marijuana in the room. The following items were found in the home: Two Ziplock bags containing marijuana; a plastic bag with a small amount of LSD; 37 gummy candy bags containing edible THC; eight white pills; two white pills; suspected THC wax; two digital scales; a silver metal grinder; and four glass smoking devices with marijuana residue.
Arbogast also reported finding two rifles. According to court documents, Fox was convicted of burglary in 1998 and prohibited from possessing guns.
Fox allegedly told Arbogast he purchased one rifle from a co-worker, and was given another as a gift.
A preliminary haring for Fox has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, before Mensch.
White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kevin Koch previously said the fire broke out at around 5:30 p.m. in the two-family home owned by Richard Houtz Sr.
Koch said the 645 side of the home sustained extensive damage. The 643A side sustained smoke and water damage on the first and second floors.
Koch said the fire was not considered suspicious. Police have not yet released a report on the blaze.
