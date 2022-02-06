LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has been recognized as a DNV certified Hip and Knee Replacement Center. The hospital’s hip and knee replacement program is made possible through the collaborative efforts of SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, Surgical Services, the inpatient Center for Orthopaedics team and Rehabilitation Services of Evangelical.
The DNV Hip and Knee Replacement Program Certification, based on standards set forth by and considering the guidelines of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, recognizes program excellence in patient care and outcomes.
DNV certification as a Hip and Knee Replacement Center validates the Hospital’s excellence across the spectrum of hip and knee replacement care, from diagnosis to treatment, rehabilitation, education, and outcomes.
