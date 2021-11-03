LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its December screening schedule.
The following will be held:
• Comprehensive Blood Screen, 6:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Skin Cancer Screen, 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, and 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 17, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. To schedule an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Blood Pressure Screenings: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Sunbury YMCA, includes a blood sugar screening; 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at The Miller Center, includes a blood sugar screening; and 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Mifflinburg YMCA.
