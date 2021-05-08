MILTON – One might say Jeff Coup bleeds Rotary Blue and Gold.
A 47-year member of the Milton Rotary Club, Coup, the PolioPlus chairman for Rotary District 7360, has received a PolioPlus Pioneer Award, one of 10 awarded worldwide to those who have championed Rotary’s drive to eradicate polio throughout the world.
Coup, the president of the local club and a past district governor, certainly demonstrates Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self.” Coup, of the Coup Agency in Milton, received the award last weekend during the District 7360 annual conference, which was held virtually.
Coup was nominated for the award by past District Governor Swan Stull, of Lewisburg.
The award is for Rotarians who provided extraordinary service to the Rotary Foundation with the service having major impact on polio eradication and the service must have been performed before Nov. 1, 1992.
Coup became a Rotarian in July 1974, was Milton club president in 1984-85 and began to attend many district events. In the spring of 1985, District 737 District Governor Bob Lynch offered Coup a choice of district committee positions for the coming year, chairman of Interact (Rotary’s high-school club) or chairman of Polio Project 2005.
Coup said that in February 1985, while he was club president, he read an article in the Rotarian titled, “Target Polio 2005,” and that spurred a new challenge, eradicating polio.
Rotary International had already begun to vaccinate 6 million children in the Philippines in 1979 and he wanted to become a part of this broad project. He once said of this decision, “This cannot be too demanding for us, we have 20 years to get it done.”
Shortly after accepting this position, supplies, training materials, slide shows and videos began to arrive at his Milton home from Rotary International. He read and watched all the information, eager to learn everything he could about polio and how Rotary was about to make the world polio-free.
Rotary set a goal of raising $120 million with the expectation that that amount would buy the necessary vaccine to protect the world’s children.
Coup led the District 737 Polio Project 2005 committee beginning with formal meetings in 1985.
Since the worldwide goal was $120 million and at that time there were just about one million Rotarians, Coup led the committee to set a “fair share” goal of $125 per Rotarian to be raised in the campaign. Pledge forms were sent to each club asking them to appoint a polio chairman and committees as well as setting a goal for their club. With about 1,200 Rotarians, District 737 ended up with a goal of $135,000.
In 1985, three big announcements were made: first, Rotary would be adding immunizations for five more dreaded diseases to the campaign: tuberculosis, diphtheria, measles, whooping cough, and tetanus; second, the name was changed to PolioPlus; and third, with over 350,000 children contracting polio each year and nearly 50,000 dying just from polio, the bar was raised from $120 million, adding $2.5 million for expenses in just three years.
Zone coordinators and Coup visited all the clubs, gave speeches, showed slides, gave presentations at district events and sold Polio Buster buttons. At the end of the three-year campaign, they had raised $315,720 in cash and pledges against a goal of $135,000. Little did he realize that a presentation Coup gave to the Berwick club would plant the seed of a multimillion-dollar gift to PolioPlus in a Rotarian’s estate 30 years later.
In the spring of 1988, Coup and many of the committee went to the international convention in Philadelphia, where the final worldwide campaign totals were announced. The USA goal of just over $74.5 million was exceeded at a total of $119,196,867, making the total for the international campaign $219,350,499.
For the next few years, the district PolioPlus committee, with Coup in the lead, functioned to follow up on outstanding pledges and continue to teach.
However, Rotary International then realized they needed an even bigger push to get the job done. Coup, the Polio Plus leading light in the district, had relentlessly fought the fight against polio and at that point in 1990-91 he remained persistent combating this disease to this day.
He said: “I have been asked why I have not ever participated in a National Immunization Day somewhere in the world. I have thought about it, but that is not the role I have seen for myself. I have my job as a cheerleader for PolioPlus fundraising in our district and helping to raise awareness about Rotary’s polio eradication efforts with the general public. The pictures of crippled children crawling on the ground, of people with crutches and leg braces, of people in iron lungs and the encouragement of inspiring polio survivors such as John Nanni and Ramesh Ferrish are what have inspired me and I believe most everyone else in the Rotary world. We will not stop doing our job until polio is eradicated.”
