LEWISBURG — The Keystone State Literacy Association (KSLA) Su squehanna Valley and Keystone State Literacy Association (KSLA) Central PA will co-host "Reading for Social Justice" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, via Google Meet.
Ariel Franchak will be the guest speaker, discussing ways in which educators can incorporate lessons, activities, and resources that promote social justice in the classroom. She will give educators recommendations on how to obtain free reading materials for the classroom and recommend books that promote inclusivity.
Franchak is one of the organizers of #nErDCampPA, an Ed Camp for teachers, librarians, authors, and illustrators that focuses on literacy and books for kids. She is also a member of #LitReviewCrew, a group of educators across the country, who read and review children’s literature.
This free workshop is designed for teachers of pre-kindergarten through grade 12.
Register by visiting https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdyIo6rbR-3DLOxmaqvU1neWAGbVeYMJ_HvHcaPLlyIf7cB-A/viewform by March 24.
Teachers can receive 1.0 hour credited towards their Act 48 requirements by adding their PPID during registration. All KSLA Susquehanna Valley meetings are free of charge. However, there will a $5 fee to process non-member Act 48 credits This fee is made payable by check to KSLA Susquehanna Valley and mailed to Mary Keiser, KSLA Susquehanna Valley Treasurer, 414 Green St., Mifflinburg PA 17844.
Contact Janice Adair at jadair1225@yahoo.com for a letter of commendation for evidence of attending the virtual meeting.
For a KSLA membership form, visit https://ksla.wildapricot.org.
