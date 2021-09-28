Police release details on crash which closed Route 15

LEWISBURG — Three people sustained injuries in a multi-vehicle crash which closed Route 15 for nearly two hours Monday afternoon.
A release issued Tuesday by Pennsylvania State Police Tpr. Paul Materne said the crash occurred at 12:29 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 15 and Loan Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Materne said a 2005 Freightliner Columbia driven by Jeremy Hayes, 41, of North Prince George, Va., was traveling northbound on Route 15 when the vehicle swerved to avoid hitting a 2012 Nissan Versa driven by Matthew Dennison, 31, of Williamsport, as the Nissan stopped quickly at a red light.
The Freightliner was carrying a load which Materne said shifted and fell from the trailer, striking the Nissan, as well as a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Clark Long, 76, of Bloomsburg.
According to Materne, two passengers in the Nissan, Zachry Harmonsky, 29, of Hughesville, and Madison Hernandez, 24, sustained injuries in the crash.
Harmonsky's injury was listed as minor, while Hernandez' injury severity was listed as unknown. Both, along with Dennison, were belted.
Long, who was also belted, was also listed as sustaining a suspected minor injury in the crash. He was belted.
Hayes and passenger Renata Nelson, 41, of Petersburg, Va., were belted and not injured, Materne said. Hayes was cited with following too closely.
In addition to the Pennsylvania State Police, the William Cameron Engine Company, PennDOT and the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department responded to the scene.
A detour was in place using Hospital and William Penn drives as responders worked on scene, and cleared debris from the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.